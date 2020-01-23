Say Yes To Matches Fashion’s Wedding Edit

For as long as we can remember, wedding dress shopping has gone unchanged. You drink some champagne, look through rows and rows of white tulle and lace, and before you know it, you’ve found the dress. Obviously, with Say Yes To The Dress approaching its 18th season, this routine has a good percentage of positive outcomes. But if TLC’s tried-and-true method doesn’t work for you, Matches Fashion just launched a bridal solution that’s ready and willing to take its place.
Today, luxury e-tailer Matches Fashion announced the arrival of The Wedding Edit, a compilation of 30 bespoke collections and 250 unique pieces designed by the likes of Christopher Kane, Wandler, Erdem, and Cecilie Bahnsen. In it, brides-to-be can check off all their boxes, from what dress to wear on the wedding day to what heels to slip on for the rehearsal dinner, all courtesy of today’s most sought-after designers.
Rather than focus on strictly bridal gowns as so many have done in the past, Natalie Kingham, Fashion and Buying Director at Matches, took a different approach, widening her search to include all ready-to-wear collections. “We noticed not only from our customers, but also from a lot of the women in the office who are planning weddings, that they were moving beyond one dress and looking more at evening looks from their favourite designers for all the events around the wedding,” Kingham says. “For many women, they want to wear something that feels unique and that they know they are going to love for years to come.”
But since the whole point of bridal shops is to make things easier on a bride, Matches had to come up with their own way to simplify the process in order to compete. “We have seen so much evolution how the modern bride dresses – not just thinking about what she will wear for the actual wedding, but for the night before, the after-party,” Kingham explains. So rather than having to go to a different store for every one of your pre-wedding and wedding events, this edit was designed to be a one-stop-shop. “For each of these events, a bride might pick a different mood – a classic silhouette from Vivienne Westwood or Erdem for the day or a sequined Halpern mini or Paco Rabanne chain dress for the evening. Taking inspiration from iconic fashion muses such as Bianca Jagger, tailoring and suiting was something we also worked to ensure was well represented in the edit, selecting styles from brands such as Alexandre Vauthier, Christopher Kane and Jacquemus to be included. The perception of a bride is evolving and we wanted to make it easy for our customers to find these looks in the one curation.”
And while finding the dress is always at top of mind for brides, picking out the shoes and accessories to match is equally as important. “Square-toed shapes and lower heels for dancing all night from Wandler, bold headpieces from Stephen Jones and Phillipa Craddock, headbands from Germanier, Emilia Wickstead and Erdem are all highlights within the edit,” says Kingham. “Many of these are in traditional white and champagne as part of the exclusive, but we also do see modern brides wearing black, red and blue accessories also.”
So without further ado, start ticking off your pre-wedding sartorial boxes one champagne-coloured headband at a time by clicking through Matches Fashion’s brand-new Wedding Edit ahead.
