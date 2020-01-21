Sustainable Wedding Dresses You’ll Be Proud To Get Married In

With 10% of all wedding food ending up in the bin and an average couple’s day creating more carbon emissions than one person produces in an entire year, it’s no wonder that more brides and grooms are looking for ways to curb the environmental impact of their big day. While you might not have the resources to throw a zero-waste event, there are some ways you can easily reduce your wedding’s eco footprint. Case in point: your dress. Worn only once, it’s by default an unsustainable purchase. Beyond that, the bridal industry’s use of resource-intensive materials such as silk means wedding dresses can come loaded with green guilt.
"Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue" goes the adage – but when it comes to dress shopping, something old or something borrowed makes the most sustainable sense.
Thanks to the increasing number of eco-minded vintage sellers, secondhand dress suppliers and lending services, this is easier than you might think. If you’re set on buying a new gown, the growing crop of bridal designers working in the sustainable field will likely be able to help. These are our favourite spots for brides looking to make a planet-friendly purchase…