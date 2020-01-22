Raven Gates Has One Simple Reason Not To Invite Rachel Lindsay To Her Wedding

The feud between Raven Gates and Rachel Lindsay has deeply confused those who keep up with Bachelor Nation — mostly because neither party can give a specific reason why these former best friends have cut ties. Though Lindsay previously revealed that Gates did something that Lindsay “promised” she would not speak about, Gates appears to be in the dark about what that thing really is. One thing’s for sure, though: Gates will not be inviting Lindsay to her wedding, according to her new interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Gates and Lindsay became friends during their time on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. Though neither ended up with Viall, they found love on subsequent seasons of Bachelor Nation shows: Gates got engaged to her Bachelor in Paradise boyfriend Adam Gottschalk in July 2019, while Lindsay went on to fall for Bryan Abasolo during her time as the Bachelorette. Gates and Gottschalk would double date with Lindsay and Abasolo, but that’s no longer an option...just like having Lindsay at her wedding to Gottschalk is no longer in the cards.
“[Rachel] doesn’t like me,” Gates explained to ET. “I don’t want people at my wedding who don’t like me.”
Tia Booth, another pal from Viall’s season, will be at the wedding, confirmed Gates. Still, she’s hurt by the way in which her friendship with Lindsay flamed out.
“I feel like I’ve done everything I know to do. I’m so confused about it all. I’ve lost sleep over it!” she continued. “I don’t know [what ended our friendship] and I don’t think I ever will know. That’s fine with me, but I’m never going to hate on her and I’m not going give that reaction.”
For those hoping for a reunion between the former pals, Gates said she would “never say never” to repairing the friendship. Still, if you were hoping for Lindsay to sit on the bride’s side of the aisle...that’s clearly not going to happen at these upcoming nuptials.
Refinery29 reached out to Gates and Lindsay for comment.
