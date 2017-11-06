On principle, The Bachelor and Bachelorette require you to throw some of your preconceptions about traditional dating out the window, but this most recent piece of news is still hard to wrap our heads around. According to Raven Gates' Instagram, she and Adam Gottschalk and Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are double dating. This is awkward for a couple of reasons. First, Rachel and Raven were once competitors on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, making it to the top three. Then, Rachel went on to be the next Bachelorette, with both Bryan and Adam as contestants. Basically, this dinner date was a whole bunch of kinda exes hanging out.
Advertisement
"4 hours at a restaurant goes by fast with people I love," Raven captured a picture of the four lovebirds at Rapscallion, a restaurant in Dallas. "I'll always be grateful to Rach for cutting the guy with the doll."
At least Raven is acknowledging the hilarity of the situation, and honestly, it's just a testament to everyone's maturity that this date could go down in the first place. Plus, Rachel and Bryan sound like they're way too in love to let something like this dull their fire, nor will they stand for social media backlash.
"I'm, believe it or not, very private normally with my relationships, so to be so public and honest about the relationship, and then...to be attacked on social media, [and] sometimes in the media, it was really hard," Rachel told Dean Unglert on his podcast Help! I Suck At Dating With Dean Unglert. "But I think, for us, how we got through it, was just being honest with how it affected us... For us, it was like, 'If we can get through this, then we can get through anything.' Because it was a lot."
"I think the social media thing, as you've learned Dean, I'm sure, not everybody is going to like you 100 percent of the time," Bryan added. "So, I think one of the best strategies is try to stay off social media."
Unless, of course, it's to brag about awesome double dates like this one.
Advertisement