"I'm, believe it or not, very private normally with my relationships, so to be so public and honest about the relationship, and then...to be attacked on social media, [and] sometimes in the media, it was really hard," Rachel told Dean Unglert on his podcast Help! I Suck At Dating With Dean Unglert . "But I think, for us, how we got through it, was just being honest with how it affected us... For us, it was like, 'If we can get through this, then we can get through anything.' Because it was a lot."