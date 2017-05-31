When you need dating advice, you call on your best girlfriends for help, and that's exactly what Rachel Lindsay is doing on the next episode of The Bachelorette. Yes, Lindsay is welcoming a few of her Bachelor BFFs to help her judge a mud wrestling contest. Specifically, Alexis, Jasmine, Raven, and Bachelor Nation favorite, Corinne.
In new photos from the episode, the women Nick Viall didn't pick look like they're having a lot of fun watching these guys literally fight dirty for Lindsay's heart. Not to mention look very fashionable in their clear plastic mud guards. While we don't know quite yet who's getting into the ring, according to ABC, eight of the bachelors are duking it out to "some surprising results."
And some very surprising reactions, since the photo below has the women showing all the feels in this particular match, which looks pretty brutal. While we can only imagine what all of this could mean for Lindsay's rose ceremony, what we do know is that Viall did do one good thing with his turtleneck-happy season: he brought this group of women together.
It's not the first time we've seen Corinne and the others on The Bachelorette. They also showed up in the season 13 premiere to give Lindsay some advice, which the new history-making bachelorette was happy to take. “I was lucky to come out of Nick’s season with amazing friends,” Lindsay said. “They know exactly what I went through, they know what it’s like to go through this process, so their advice to me is crucial going into tonight.”
Corinne definitely delivered with her words of wisdom. “I feel like you need to totally let your feelings be in control of all of this,” she advised Lindsay. “You need to give them all a chance and let your feelings be like, ‘Yep!’ or ‘Nope!’"
Should we really be surprised that the woman who came up with the phrase — and now the T-shirt — "Platinum Vagine" has a way with words? Can't wait to see what Corinne has to say about the mud wrestling.
