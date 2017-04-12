Good News Everybody: We're Getting More Corinne Olympios Very Soon

Corinne Olympios has stretched her fifteen minutes to its breaking point and now she must return once again to the well of fame. That means a return to the franchise that made her a star: The Bachelor. More specifically, Corinne will most likely join Bachelor in Paradise, according to E! News.
"I mean, I'm still not sure yet," Corinne told E! "Most likely, yes. So not 100 percent locked in yet."
But that's a yes. Come on, we know that's a yes. If there's one thing Corinne can't say no to, it's television. If there are two things Corinne can't say no to, they're television and the possibility for more on-camera antics in an even less restrictive setting. This is a person that found a way to make waves on the staid Bachelor. She's guaranteed to be even wilder when the rules really go out the window. Not only that, but she'll be matched up against other reality TV veterans. We can't wait.
She does want to make it clear that she's still dating the mystery man who she's guarding more closely than her own personal nudity on national television. Going on a reality dating show while you're dating someone is ballsy, but this is Corinne we're talking about. She doesn't play by our rules. Her rules are her own.
"I'm not ready to come out to the world about him yet," she said of the man. "It's still in the early stages. I don't know what's going to happen but we're vibing really nicely and everything's going well and I just want it to stay that way."
She has known the guy for a while, says her. Oh, and don't worry. You'll still be able to buy "Platinum Vagine" shirts as well as other Team Corn apparel.
