Good News Everybody: We're Getting More Corinne Olympios Very Soon

But that's a yes. Come on, we know that's a yes. If there's one thing Corinne can't say no to, it's television. If there are two things Corinne can't say no to, they're television and the possibility for more on-camera antics in an even less restrictive setting. This is a person that found a way to make waves on the staid Bachelor. She's guaranteed to be even wilder when the rules really go out the window. Not only that, but she'll be matched up against other reality TV veterans. We can't wait.