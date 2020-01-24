The Plastic Surgery Trends Everyone Will Be Talking About In 2020

When we talk about plastic surgery in 2020, the conversation tends to go one of two ways: There's the side of the argument that tells us it's empowering to have complete control over the way you look and therefore the way the world perceives you, and the side that reminds us how demoralizing it is to consider the value society places on appearances, especially for women.
But what we often neglect to mention is that these two viewpoints can coexist. You can be pissed off at the patriarchy for upholding the tired notion that women must look a certain way to be taken seriously, and still want to get under-eye filler to reduce the genetic dark circles that make you look exhausted all the time. You can be confident and independent with a thriving social life and career and still, as Fleabag once said, fear losing the currency of youth. We are large, we contain multitudes.
At any rate, plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures are not some fly-by-night phenomena we'll look back on and think, "The fuck was that?" Statistics show that they are only continuing to soar in popularity; the most recent report out of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons shows that the total number of minimally-invasive cosmetic treatments has gone up a whopping 228% since 2000.
But statistics can only tell you so much about what's new, what's happening, and what's on the forefront in a constantly evolving field. For that, we turn to the experts in the trenches — or, rather, the dermatologist's offices and ORs. Ahead, the four biggest plastic surgery and cosmetic treatment trends we'll be talking about in 2020, when we're not talking about the world being on fire or the war on Roe v. Wade.