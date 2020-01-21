This Grandma-Inspired Knitwear Is About To Be Everywhere

"Sham Shui Po is one of the oldest districts in Hong Kong,” Chung’s design partner, former rag & bone Director of Knitwear, Phyllis Chan explains. “It is a diverse neighborhood of street stalls, trim and fabric shops, old people, wet markets, and traditional food shops. Every time we go I feel so inspired and rejuvenated — it has a funny small-town vibe in a big city.”



“The grandma clothing stalls and knick-knacks are perfect for our eclectic style,” Chung adds. “In Hong Kong, there are a lot of older ladies who love mixing and matching print/colors/textures — it can be a head to toe floral look in completely different colors and flowers, or just clashing prints all together. But they seem really happy and comfortable in their outfit, and that's a great vibe.”