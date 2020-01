The Demissance Is Here

In addition to all of her upcoming stage performances, there might be new music in the pipeline for Lovatics to enjoy. Last summer, Lovato teased that she was hard at work in the studio cooking up a new album to follow up her 2017 project Tell Me You Love Me. “You know what’s great about making an album?" she wrote on her Instagram story in June. "You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it."