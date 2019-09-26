Jennifer Lopez Is Officially Tearing Up The Super Bowl Stage With A Special Guest

For non-sports fans, the Super Bowl just got a lot more interesting: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are performing at the halftime show.
“So this is happening,” Lopez wrote on a cryptic photo of Shakira wearing an armband with a small Pepsi logo on it.
Shakira shared a photo of Lopez on her own Instagram account, writing “Get ready” along with “02.02.2020,” the date of the next Super Bowl.
Shortly after, Lopez posted a second pic of her and Shakira, standing in front of the Super Bowl LIV logo.
Advertisement
“Going to set the world on [fire],” wrote Lopez.
Shakira shared the same photo.
“It doesn’t get any bigger than this,” wrote the star in her Instagram caption. “So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!”
Lopez is having a very big year. The singer is scoring Oscar buzz for her role in Hustlers, a film based on the true story of strippers who drugged and conned Wall Street men out of major money. Lopez portrays Ramona, the ringleader of the scam.
While many fans are likely excited to see two huge names taking the Super Bowl stage, there is still plenty of controversy surrounding the NFL, and the celebration of the Super Bowl.
Colin Kaepernick, the 49ers quarterback who took a knee in 2017 during the national anthem as a protest against police brutality, has not played in the NFL since 2017. Kaepernick’s quiet protest drew the ire of President Trump and the NFL, who initiated a policy to fine players who chose to kneel during the anthem. Kaepernick sued the league — along with fellow 49ers player and protestor Eric Reid — claiming he was blackballed for his protest. Still, Kaepernick had many supporters in Hollywood, including Cardi B, Ava DuVernay, and Amy Schumer. Rihanna reportedly refused to perform at the Super Bowl last year in solidarity.
Last year, Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and rapper Big Boi performed at the Super Bowl's halftime show.
Advertisement