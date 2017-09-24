Story from Pop Culture

Celebrities Back The Resistance In Reactions To #TakeTheKnee

Cameron Glover
Photo: Matt Dunham/AP Images.
As football season gets underway, many are tuning in not to watch the games, but to watch an important movement taking place on the field.
In response to the silent protest started by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the #TakeTheKnee hashtag has begun to surface on social media. Started back in 2016, Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem before games as an act of protest against injustice towards people of color, particularly Black people who are especially vulnerable for police brutality.
The backlash against Kaepernick and others who are taking part in the #TakeTheKnee haven't stopped the importance of the movement. Just yesterday, President Trump took to Twitter to denounce those who are choosing to #TakeTheKnee, tweeting, "If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect....our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do!"
Since Kaepernick has begun kneeling during the national anthem, other athletes from around the world have been joining him in protest. However, the backlash against those who are taking part in the protest has been swift and loud. Kaepernick has faced consequences from within the NFL, as the most disliked player in the NFL from a 2016 USA Today poll and even remaining an unsigned player.
After Trump's tweets particularly went after Stephen Curry and LeBron James, the #TakeTheKnee hashtag began trending on social media, as everyone from fans to celebrities use their platforms to show their support for the athletes being attacked.
Here are a few noted posts from celebrities in support of #TakeTheKnee.

Some celebrities got creative with their posts. Yara Shahidi posted a video to her Instagram, sharing that she "[...w]rote this piece after an inspiring day 〰Today was a reminder that the movement is undefined, the movement forgets no one, the movement is unity, is love, is solidarity, is joy, is self care, is taking a knee, is revolutionary."

Sophia Bush, who is no stranger to speaking out against injustice, also took to her Instagram to join in supporting #TakeTheKnee. She wrote, "Donald Embarrassment-to-us-all Trump called an American citizen exercising his right to free speech, who is peacefully protesting violence + racism, a 'son of a bitch.' Trump called a group of NAZIS chanting racial slurs who murdered an American citizen "very fine people." Let that sink in. I'm damn proud to count myself as a son of a bitch by those standards."
Donald Embarrassment-to-us-all Trump called an American citizen exercising his right to free speech, who is peacefully protesting violence + racism, a "son of a bitch." Trump called a group of NAZIS chanting racial slurs who murdered an American citizen "very fine people." Let that sink in. I'm damn proud to count myself as a son of a bitch by those standards. #TakeAKnee #ProtestInPower #EradicateHate #ImpeachOrange • And for ANYONE daring to say that non-violent protest disrespects anyone who has served our country?? NO. Your right to free speech, your right to protest?? Those are rights FOUGHT FOR AND DIED FOR by our men and women in the military. Our Constitution matters. You don't like that American citizens are offended by a song that has a third stanza which boasts about murdering slaves?? Maybe you think our ancestors who murdered human beings based on the color of their skin were "very fine people?" Well then you're against everything our servicemen and women have died for too.

J. Cole also has a particularly interesting thread on the importance of #TakeTheKnee, as he shared on Twitter how people can get involved and make their voices heard.
#TakeTheKnee is about spreading awareness about racial injustice, police brutality, and anti-Black racism. It's important that we continue to show support for those who are putting themselves on the line to stand up for what they believe in, and to give a voice for those who can't.
