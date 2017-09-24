Celebrities Back The Resistance In Reactions To #TakeTheKnee

The White House is again urging the firing of people who exercise free speech to fight for equality and justice. Shameful.— John Legend (@johnlegend) September 23, 2017
Caught on "presidential" tweets & he's basically a character on an NBC sitcom. You know, a sitcom about a deranged bigot ruining America.— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 24, 2017
#Iwillharness my energy for good! I Wrote this piece after an inspiring day 〰Today was a reminder that the movement is undefined, the movement forgets no one, the movement is unity, is love, is solidarity, is joy, is self care, is taking a knee, is revolutionary. The movement is as fluid as the people in it and represents our collective humanity and a recognition of one another as deserving of love. ⚡️⚡️ thank you to @iwillharness @americaferrera @wilmervalderrama @michaelskolnik @ryanpierswilliams and all of the speakers for a flood of inspiration and a reminder of how essential our artistry and activism is ✨
bust how @KingJames's tweet has 5x the retweets of BLOATUS pic.twitter.com/Y3rirZZvgQ— Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) September 23, 2017
I know I shouldn't talk sports, but trump's comments re:NFL further prove he's hellbent on poisoning all aspects of American life.— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 24, 2017
Why is our President moved by the first amendment rights of white supremacists, but not those of black athletes?— ?Joshua Malina? (@JoshMalina) September 23, 2017
Donald Trump is dividing this country -- between the decent and the indecent. It's actually kind of handy.— ?Joshua Malina? (@JoshMalina) September 24, 2017
Don't be fool guys Carrot face just using this football thing as a distraction from North Korea wanting to blow our shit up— iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 24, 2017
All these football team owners talking and all lat but when is y'all going to hire Colin Kaepernick ??— iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 24, 2017
Donald Embarrassment-to-us-all Trump called an American citizen exercising his right to free speech, who is peacefully protesting violence + racism, a "son of a bitch." Trump called a group of NAZIS chanting racial slurs who murdered an American citizen "very fine people." Let that sink in. I'm damn proud to count myself as a son of a bitch by those standards. #TakeAKnee #ProtestInPower #EradicateHate #ImpeachOrange • And for ANYONE daring to say that non-violent protest disrespects anyone who has served our country?? NO. Your right to free speech, your right to protest?? Those are rights FOUGHT FOR AND DIED FOR by our men and women in the military. Our Constitution matters. You don't like that American citizens are offended by a song that has a third stanza which boasts about murdering slaves?? Maybe you think our ancestors who murdered human beings based on the color of their skin were "very fine people?" Well then you're against everything our servicemen and women have died for too.
God bless every player that finds courage to kneel today. But the real power comes from you deciding to not watch.— J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017
Same ones who speak out against Trump today, are the same ones that denied a qualified man a job because he took a stand against injustice.— J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017
Every day they stay quiet on this they're saying that they condone what's happening to Kap and the message it sends.— J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017
Your eyes translate to advertising money for the League and it's owners.— J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017