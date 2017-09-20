Celebrities Back The Resistance In Reactions To #TakeTheKnee

#Iwillharness my energy for good! I Wrote this piece after an inspiring day 〰Today was a reminder that the movement is undefined, the movement forgets no one, the movement is unity, is love, is solidarity, is joy, is self care, is taking a knee, is revolutionary. The movement is as fluid as the people in it and represents our collective humanity and a recognition of one another as deserving of love. ⚡️⚡️ thank you to @iwillharness @americaferrera @wilmervalderrama @michaelskolnik @ryanpierswilliams and all of the speakers for a flood of inspiration and a reminder of how essential our artistry and activism is ✨

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:56pm PDT