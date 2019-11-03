Story from Pop Culture

Demi Lovato Appears To Address Her Relapse & How She’s Working On Self-Care

Alexis Reliford
Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images/Teen Vogue.
Demi Lovato has largely stayed out of the spotlight for the last year, but recently opened up about self-love, strength, and living an authentic life
"I've never been more in tune with who I am than where I'm at today," Lovato told guests at the 2019 Teen Vogue Summit. 
The singer went on to speak candidly about the years she struggled with an eating disorder and alluded to it being a source of destructive behavior. Lovato also shared what she plans on doing differently moving forward.
"What I wasn't ever open with myself about was, whenever I was in the gym I was doing it to an unhealthy extreme," Lovato said. "I think that's what led me down a darker path — I was still engaging in these behaviors. Embracing my body as it is naturally is why I took the month of October off the gym."
Lovato was hospitalized in July 2018 for a reported overdose. A month earlier in June, Lovato released an emotional surprise single, “Sober,” where she apologized to her family, friends, and fans for breaking six years of sobriety. While her recovery is ongoing, she celebrated a major sobriety milestone in October 2018 and seems to be on the path of living her most authentic life. 
Lovato shared a similar message about body acceptance and self-love back in September. She posted an unedited photo of herself in a bikini, which at the time she called her “biggest fear,” but shared after growing tired of “trying to meet someone else’s standards.”
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻‍♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥

"Over the past five years I've learned life is not worth living unless you're living for yourself. If you're trying to be someone you're not, or you're trying to please other people, it's not going to work out in the long run," she said at the summit. "If you want to dye your hair purple, dye your hair purple. If you want to love someone of the same sex, love someone of the same sex. Be yourself and don't be afraid of what people think."
