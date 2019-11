Maren Morris faces a frankly, puzzling Grammy snub. Her album, Girl, just won big at the Country Music Association Awards . She also had a huge year on country radio , which is a very big deal in a genre that doesn’t recognize women nearly as often as it should. The Grammys and the country establishment are frequently out of step, with the Grammys preferring to recognize more left-of-center artists — just look back on how many gold trophies Kacey Musgraves got for Golden Hour last year, not even restricted to country categories. Morris has previously been an Academy fave, garnering 10 nominations before this year. And somehow she only has one, alongside Brandi Carlile, for their duet on “Common,” down in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category. This truly makes no sense.