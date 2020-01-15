After Warren’s impassioned reminder of collective wins between her and Klobuchar — the only women on the stage — Klobuchar reminded us exactly what women can do in office. “You don’t have to be the tallest person in the room, you don’t have to be the skinniest person in the room, you don’t have to be the loudest person — you have to be confident.” Klobuchar’s used this moment to call out all of the women in politics, local and national, who have recently unseated male incumbents — including herself. “I have won every race, every place, every time,” she said. And, in case you forgot who she is, “Every person that I have beaten have gotten out of politics for good.”