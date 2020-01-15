Candidates are falling like dominoes in the 2020 presidential race, and only six qualified for Tuesday night's seventh Democratic presidential debate.
The last before the Iowa caucus on February 3, this debate will be the smallest one so far — and the least diverse, with Sen. Cory Booker recently dropping out and neither Andrew Yang nor Rep. Tulsi Gabbard qualifying. (Anyone up for starting #DebateSoWhite?) This is sure to stir up questions about race and representation, and who should and should not be on the stage. Another conflict to watch for? On Monday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a statement confirming reports that in a December 2018 meeting, Sen. Bernie Sanders told her a woman could not win the 2020 election. Will they keep their pledge not to go after each other?
The two-hour debate, co-hosted by CNN and The Des Moines Register, is taking place at Drake University in Des Moines and is moderated by CNN's Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip, and the Register's Brianne Pfannenstiel. The participating candidates are Joe Biden, Sanders, Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and billionaire Tom Steyer. Ahead, we track all the key moments you need to know about.
Amy Klobuchar has the receipts when it comes to foreign policy.
Pulling no surprise punches, the first question (and first half-hour) of the night was about Iran and the candidates’ stances on getting into another possible war. While many candidates gave vague anti-war answers about taking the troops out of the Middle East and lowering our defense budgets, Klobuchar chimed in with actual numbers. Not only did Klobuchar say she’d get the U.S. back into the Iranian nuclear agreement, which she helped to shape, she also said she would keep troops there.
.@amyklobuchar never met a question she can't answer succinctly and with the right tone and cadence.— adrienneelrod (@adrienneelrod) January 15, 2020
Elizabeth Warren takes the classy route and says women are the winners.
When the inevitable questioning surrounding the recent beef between Sanders and Warren arrived, Warren brought the hammer down hard. But, instead of accusing Bernie of lying ("I am not here to try to fight with Bernie"), she used this moment to remind everyone of the power of women in politics. “Can a woman beat Donald Trump?” Warren said, responding to the question saying, “The men on this stage have collectively lost 10 elections. The only ones on this stage who have won are the women.” So who run the world again?
It's no wonder President Elizabeth Warren started trending shortly after. She is on fire tonight.
“Collectively they have lost 10 elections,” @SenWarren says of the men on the debate stage 👀👀👀🔥🔥🔥— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) January 15, 2020
Amy Klobuchar jumps on the bandwagon, talking about her wins.
After Warren’s impassioned reminder of collective wins between her and Klobuchar — the only women on the stage — Klobuchar reminded us exactly what women can do in office. “You don’t have to be the tallest person in the room, you don’t have to be the skinniest person in the room, you don’t have to be the loudest person — you have to be confident.” Klobuchar’s used this moment to call out all of the women in politics, local and national, who have recently unseated male incumbents — including herself. “I have won every race, every place, every time,” she said. And, in case you forgot who she is, “Every person that I have beaten have gotten out of politics for good.”
