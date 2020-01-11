Peter Weber Kissed So Many More Women Than We Saw On The Bachelor’s First Episode

We are only one episode into his season, but Bachelor Peter Weber isn’t wasting any time. Monday night, viewers watched Weber kiss quite a few of his potential suitors and, according to eliminated contestant Maurissa Gunn, even more moments were cut from the three-hour premiere.
On Good Morning America’s Strahan, Sara & Keke, co-host Michael Strahan asked Gunn what surprised her most about the episode. “The fact that...they didn’t show the amount of girls he kissed,” she said before laughing. When co-host Sara Haines asked Gunn for numbers, she guessed, “I would say 10 to 13, probably.”
Bachelor and Bachelorette leads typically kiss a couple of contestants on night one, but Weber confirmed his higher count in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I think I kissed 12 that first night,” he said. “I don't hold back. There was a lot of instant chemistry and connections.” And, he added, “some of the girls were coming up to me and kissing me.”
On the show, we see Weber kiss a total of seven contestants, including Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett, and Kelley Flanagan. But as Weber said, several of the women went in for it first — one even blindfolded and made out with him the moment she stepped out of the limo, sparking another conversation among fans about the show’s often murky portrayal of consent. When asked if she was one of Weber’s “10 to 13,” Gunn pleaded the fifth.
Speaking to Extra, Weber admitted, “It’s hard, dating that many women and then falling for a couple of them.” And what does he think of the “kissing bandit” label? “Listen, you’re dating them...You can kiss someone you’re dating.” Point taken.
According to all the promos (and windmill jokes), this season will be chock-full of conversations about sex and the complexities of getting intimate with multiple partners (in front of a camera crew, no less). And there will probably be a lot more kissing along the way.
