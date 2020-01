Nordstrom’s New Pop-In Features An OG Sustainable Collection Gone Gender-Neutral

“The fashion industry employs one in six people in the world,” Fisher told Refinery29 in 2018 , “which means that we have a lot of potential to change the world — to take care of the environment through the products we make and the way we work with them.” True to this ethos, the designer populated the collection with recycled iterations of fabrics like cashmere, polyester, and nylon along with organic terry and denim, rendered in voluminous silhouettes with an urban-warrior aesthetic that points firmly towards the future.