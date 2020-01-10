Nordstrom’s New Pop-In Features An OG Sustainable Collection Gone Gender-Neutral

Ever since Nordstrom launched their “pop-in” series in 2013 — after plucking creative director Olivia Kim from her longtime post at Opening Ceremony to curate the series as their VP of Creative Projects — they’ve partnered with a variety of cultish, finger-on-the-pulse brands (Ace & Jig, Everlane, MCM, and Nike) for the rotating series of installations that immerse customers in a brand’s unique world.
The latest designer to take up temporary residence with the heritage retailer is arguably the queen bee of sustainable fashion: Irvington, NY-based Eileen Fisher, who has been meticulously innovating a low-waste business practice since her company’s quiet inception in 1984. An edit of the brand’s “System” collection — a streamlined group of essentials meant to constitute an entire wardrobe — launches on the site today; designed in partnership with Kim and features 30 gender-neutral styles that live up to Fisher’s exacting standards of environmental friendliness.
“The fashion industry employs one in six people in the world,” Fisher told Refinery29 in 2018, “which means that we have a lot of potential to change the world — to take care of the environment through the products we make and the way we work with them.” True to this ethos, the designer populated the collection with recycled iterations of fabrics like cashmere, polyester, and nylon along with organic terry and denim, rendered in voluminous silhouettes with an urban-warrior aesthetic that points firmly towards the future.
Also notable are the collection’s ungendered silhouettes, a departure from Eileen Fisher’s traditional loose femininity. An editorial shows the garments styled on both male and female models, indicating that the pieces are meant for customers from across the spectrum. “Our vision for this collaboration was not to design a collection for him or her, but for all of us,” said Olivia.
Click through to see our favorite looks from the collection, and if you see something you like, don’t sleep — this pop-in will turn into a pumpkin on February 9.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.