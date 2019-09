I had the honor of interviewing Eileen Fisher for an event with Nordstrom. One thing I kept thinking about in preparation for our interview was how little credit she gets for being the OG of feminist business. She was the first BossLady. She encouraged employees to find their passions, show up to work as their full selves and close their laptops at night (no emails after 7:30 p.m.) before it got you press and a spot on “best places to work” lists.