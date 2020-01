Hopefully, the Duke and Duchess have more luck with their independent ventures, and with Markle's history of hustling, we're betting that they will. For one thing, back in September, People reported that Andrew Meyer , Markle's business manager, filed documents for her to keep the rights for her lifestyle website until 2021. Though a palace spokesperson told People that "the lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the Duchess or affiliated with her," and that Markle had "absolutely no plans to relaunch The Tig," doing so is now certainly an option (and one that those of us looking for chia seed pudding tips are hoping she takes).