Will Meghan Markle Return To TV On Prince Harry & Oprah's New Show?

In the greatest crossover in history, Prince Harry and Oprah are collabing for a new series on Apple TV. Oprah, who attended Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle, has been championing the company's new streaming platform these past few weeks, and the young royal is the latest star to hop aboard.
The currently unnamed show "will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive," a statement on Instagram reads.
Prince Harry is likely getting TV tips from his wife, Markle, who starred on Suits from 2011 to 2018 before taking on royal duties full time. It's possible the actress could even return to the TV screen if she decides to get involved in her husband's newest venture.
“I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self," the Prince said in the announcement. "It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series."
Mental health is not a new topic for the Duke, who spoke with writer Bryony Gordon of The Telegraph back in 2017 on the death of his mother, Princess Diana.
"I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well," he said. "I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle."
This is one the many times he advocated for talking about your mental health, specifically recommending therapy.
"You sit down on the sofa and say: ‘Listen, I don’t actually need your advice. Can you just listen?’ And you just let it all rip," he said, echoing a 2016 statement in which he stressed, "It's okay to suffer as long as you talk about it. It's not weakness. Weakness is having a problem and not recognizing it."
According to Instagram, the series will arrive on Apple in 2020, with or without Meghan Markle.
