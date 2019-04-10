Will Meghan Markle Return To TV On Prince Harry & Oprah's New Show?

“I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self," the Prince said in the announcement. "It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series."