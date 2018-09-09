How do you know when a relationship with a royal is getting serious? Going public is an obvious sign, but Meghan Markle’s Suits co-stars said they knew that the new royal couple’s relationship was anything but casual when a member of the British intelligence organization MI5 showed up on set one day...and every day after that.
“I actually didn’t believe it was real,” co-star Wendell Pierce told People. To be fair, if one of our co-workers told us they were dating Prince Harry, we would have been a bit skeptical as well. “Then all of a sudden I turn around and there is this guy from MI5 on set every day.” Up until then, Markle was described as being pretty coy about the relationship for several months before she and Prince Harry went public. In fact, Pierce was one of the few people who knew of their relationship before it was announced to the rest of the world.
Pierce naturally wanted the best for his co-star. After all, he did play her on-screen father. He may not have walked her down the aisle on her real big day, but he did get to on Markle’s final episode of Suits when her character Rachel Zane got married.
Her longtime co-star might have known it was pretty serious from the MI5 agent, but that wasn’t what tipped him off that it was the real thing for Markle. “The one thing that was clear, she was extremely happy...She had a glow,” Pierced shared. “I knew she was in love...With the whirlwind of publicity and the world of being a royal now, the one thing that’s constant is the fact that I know she loves him.”
For us non-royals, we usually take meeting the parents as a sign that things are getting serious, but a security detail works, too.
