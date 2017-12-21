The Reaction To Harry & Meghan's Engagement Photos Is In

Christmas came early for royal aficionados this afternoon with the release of two official engagement photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Kensington Palace shared the loved-up images on Twitter and the pair scrub up pretty well indeed.
"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release official photographs to mark their engagement," the palace tweeted. The photos were taken at Frogmore House, Windsor, earlier this week by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski, a former assistant to Mario Testino who has shot for the likes of Harper's Bazaar and Vogue.
In the colour photo, the prince looks dashing in a blue suit while Markle is a vision in a sheer black dress with gold embellishment. In the close-up black and white image, Markle is wrapped inside her fiancé's coat with her hand on his face, perfectly placed to show off her enormous rock.
They're beautiful photos; that goes without saying. The pair look very much in love. Accordingly, the overwhelming response on social media was a mixture of "soooo gorgeous/beautiful/stunning", "can't deal" or "RIP ME" and *GIF of woman fainting and/or hyperventilating*.
But a few responses did stand out from the crowd. Like the ones implying that Harry was the main attraction here, lol. He wishes.
Other people had different ideas and didn't mince their words. No offence, Hazza.
A worrying number of people seemed to be pinning their hopes of a united US populace on the couple's marriage.
Some people seemed to think they were a part of the relationship.
Others had some very valid questions about Markle's nail polish. Leave your suggestions to this lady in the comments below or @ her directly.
Others' responses just had us like "?????"
The couple will marry on Saturday 19th May at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. We look forward to some more weird and wonderful reaction from the Twitterati.
