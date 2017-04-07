Meghan Markle Shuts Down Lifestyle Blog, Which Seems Like A Very Royal Move

Meghan Markle just shared a big personal life update. While it has nothing to do with her boyfriend Prince Harry, one could speculate that there is some correlation between this announcement and their relationship. The 35-year-old actress — who some knew from her character on USA's Suits but most from her budding romance with the younger royal — is shutting down her lifestyle blog, The Tig, after three long years of tireless blogging. Markle shared the news of the blog's fate on her website, addressing a personal note to her readers and fans.
To say good-bye, she quoted Gandhi and thanked everyone for joining along on this adventure with her.
She writes:
"To all my Tig friends
After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being "the change you wish to see in the world."
Above all, don't ever forget your worth - as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough.
Thank you for everything."
A decision like this really makes me wonder if this is a sign of her and Prince Harry's relationship taking a serious turn after dating for just over six months. Perhaps the royal family's advisor suggested that Markle start working on a new site — maybe one with "Princess" in the URL? You never know.
