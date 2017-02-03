Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were Just Spotted Hand In Hand

The whole world is holding its collective breath for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make things Instagram-official (hey, it's 2017), but in the meantime, the world will have to settle for plain-ol' pictures and royal proclamations. While the two have been photographed doing cute things like shopping for a Christmas tree and taking last-minute trips together, British paper The Sun reports that for the first time, the two were photographed holding hands.
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry spotted on sweet date with girlfriend Meghan Markle https://t.co/vjfHigNUy6 pic.twitter.com/6FuhfMWP8U— The Sun (@TheSun) February 2, 2017
The couple has been dating for six months now, so we assume that hand-holding is definitely okay for even the most staunch royal PDA stipulations. Harry and Markle were photographed outside of London's Soho House, where they had dinner. The club holds some sentimental value for the pair: It's where they were introduced to one another by mutual friends. "They tried to keep as low-key as possible and were sitting in a small snug area of the restaurant," a witness told The Sun. "But it wasn’t a private area and they were happy to be seen [...] they only had eyes for each other." It looks like things are getting serious, too. The paper reports that a friend commented, "They’ve taken things to the next level. They’re practically living together. She cooks for him, he pops out to the gym and they’re just enjoying hanging out. Meg has always enjoyed spending time in London, but she’s really putting down roots."
Exclusive: #PrinceHarry & Meghan Markle enjoy quality date-night in London where they first met https://t.co/vGW64h0kRR— Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) February 2, 2017
Advertisement