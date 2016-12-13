Prince Harry Took Meghan Markle Christmas Tree Shopping

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made it back to the other side of the pond and are getting into the holiday spirit. The two emerged from Prince Harry's Kensington Palace cottage to go on a Christmas-themed excursion that is straight out of Love Actually.
Prince Harry took his girlfriend to an outdoor Christmas tree shop, adorably named Pines and Needles, on December 12 with the intention of buying a tree. After angering a few of his fellow Brits by jetting off to Canada to see Markle (on taxpayers' dimes), what better way to get back in the public's good graces than to do something so relatable like shop for trees.
The couple picked out a six-foot Nordmann Fir, sources confirmed to People. The average-sized tree, only cost him about $70, which is a total steal these days. Exhibiting great strength, Prince Harry even carried the tree home himself. On-lookers told The Mirror that he, however, did not purchase a tree stand or Christmas lights. But based on the Buckingham Palace's seasonal decorations, I'm sure they can find a few leftover lights to string and ornaments to hang.
Prince Harry took his girlfriend to an outdoor Christmas tree shop, adorably named Pines and Needles, on December 12 with the intention of buying a tree. After angering a few of his fellow Brits by jetting off to Canada to see Markle (on taxpayers' dimes), what better way to get back in the public's good graces than to do something so relatable like shop for trees.
The couple picked out a six-foot Nordmann Fir, sources confirmed to People. The average-sized tree, only cost him about $70, which is a total steal these days. Exhibiting great strength, Prince Harry even carried the tree home himself. On-lookers told The Mirror that he, however, did not purchase a tree stand or Christmas lights. But based on the Buckingham Palace's seasonal decorations, I'm sure they can find a few leftover lights to string and ornaments to hang.
Advertisement