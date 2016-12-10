Story from Entertaining

See How The Royals Decorate For The Holidays At Buckingham Palace

Cristen Conger
Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images.
Regality never takes a holiday at Buckingham Palace. Even the Christmas decorations get the royal treatment.

"It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Buckingham Palace..." the Royal Family social media announced Thursday as this year's holiday decorations were revealed.

Not one, but three, massive Christmas trees flank the palace entry. Their ornaments are nothing but crowns. Garland hung with bright baubles lines the stairwell and balcony. The photos were shared to celebrate National Christmas Tree Day in the U.K.

The festive swag also set the stage for Queen Elizabeth's annual Diplomatic Reception, which is attended by ambassadors from around the globe.

Get an inside look at the decor, below.
