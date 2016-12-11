Regality never takes a holiday at Buckingham Palace. Even the Christmas decorations get the royal treatment.
"It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Buckingham Palace..." the Royal Family social media announced on Thursday as this year's festive decorations were revealed.
Not one, but three, massive Christmas trees flank the palace entry. Their ornaments feature crowns, naturally. Garlands hung with bright baubles lines the stairwell and balcony. The photos were shared to celebrate National Christmas Tree Day in the U.K.
The festive swag also set the stage for Queen Elizabeth's annual Diplomatic Reception, which is attended by ambassadors from around the globe.
Have a look at their decor below.
