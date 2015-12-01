The Less-Is-More Guide To Holiday Decor

Eleven months a year we surround ourselves with carefully chosen decor that’s so us. But come December, the pressure is on to pack up the majority of it in favor of hyper-festive housewares and tchotchkes. Even if we did have the storage space to pull this off (we don’t), we’d much rather have our apartment look like our apartment for the squad’s white-elephant exchange and the ever-growing list of get-togethers we’re planning.
Turns out, we can have it both ways. Together with Command™ Brand — which knows a thing or two about decorating without making a dent in your apartment — we came up with ways to integrate all sorts of festive touches while leaving in place the frames, succulents, and travel souvenirs we
have nowhere else to put hold dear. Whether you're aiming to keep it low-key or just a little selectively lazy, your effortless holiday decor is right this way.
Turns out, we can have it both ways. Together with Command™ Brand — which knows a thing or two about decorating without making a dent in your apartment — we came up with ways to integrate all sorts of festive touches while leaving in place the frames, succulents, and travel souvenirs we