Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are quickly becoming our favorite royal couple. (Sorry, Princess Kate and Prince William, you still have a special place in our hearts.)
The Suits actress and her famous suitor garnered attention when they confirmed their relationship in late October, and now they've taken their love transatlantic. After wrapping up his 14-day tour of the Caribbean (part of which he spent alongside none other than Rihanna), Prince Harry decided that two weeks was long enough to be away from his boo, and jumped on a jet to Canada to see Markle.
According to The Sun, the original destination of the flight was meant to be London, where the prince has official engagements to attend. But love knows no bounds, and plans can always be changed — especially if you're a smitten prince.
The site reports that Prince Harry is still in Toronto with Markle, where they're catching up after their two weeks apart. Now I only wonder where they'll split their time over the holidays. I hear Kensington Palace is beautiful this time of year.
