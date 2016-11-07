Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are charming the world with their new romance, and a former butler for the Royal Family says the Prince is very much in love. The Mirror spoke with Grant Harrold, butler for Prince Charles and his children for seven years, about Harry's young relationship with the American actress. And apparently it is very much the real thing.
“Harry loves her and she loves him," Harrold told The Mirror. “And that will be what matters in the eyes of the Queen and Prince Charles. I don’t see any reason why Meghan couldn’t be The One." And that includes her non-royal background: Harrold doesn't think that the 32-year-old prince's family will judge Markle, 35 for her "regular person" past. "The Royal Family are a very modern family. Her past will not count against her. I’ve never seen any of the royals judge, either in private or in public," he explained. “[I]f Harry loves Meghan, they will take her on face value," said Grant. "Unless it’s something awful, like being a criminal, you have to look at the person from that day forward and that is what they’re doing."
But who needs Queen Elizabeth's approval anyway, when you've got hoards of supporters on Twitter giving you the go-ahead? "Prince Harry should be with someone as intelligent as @meghanmarkle She is such an incredible person! She's not just another pretty face," wrote one person. Others are thrilled by the fact that a member of the Royal Family is dating somebody who is biracial. Wow an African American princess in the future???Prince Harry is besotted with Meghan Markle." And we are besotted with them.
Wow an African American princess in the future???Prince Harry is besotted with Meghan Markle..WOW!WOW!Beauty&brains,Harrys choice. pic.twitter.com/36PRebxLBS— Carol Dijkhuyzen (@Carolbaut) November 7, 2016
Prince Harry is winning at life if the @meghanmarkle rumours are true 👍🏻— Callum Anchors (@CallumAnchors) October 31, 2016
Prince Harry should be with someone as intelligent as @meghanmarkle .She is such an incredible person! She's not just another pretty face— Amanda Ali (@amandawmali) October 31, 2016
@Telegraph @TelegraphNews I think she may be the one. Good on Harry.— Simone Cromer (@FassFass) October 30, 2016
