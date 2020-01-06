Machine Gun Kelly Was Photographed Leaving The Golden Globes With Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale was photographed hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly, according to a new report in Page Six. The two were reportedly seen leaving the Chateau Marmont early Monday, where a party for the award show was held.
Kelly is good friends with Pete Davidson, Beckinsale’s rumored ex, with whom she was first linked to after they hung out at the Golden Globes in 2019. They dated for several months — and occasionally packed on the PDA — before breaking up in April.
Kelly, who was previously in a longterm relationship with Michael Sheen and shares daughter Lily with the actor, confessed she wasn't used to the attention dating Davidson brought her.
Advertisement
“I’m surprised by the interest [in my dating life]," Beckinsale told The Los Angeles Times in an interview around the time she dated Davidson. "I’ve never been in this position before – never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to."
Kelly and Davidson first met on the competition series Wild 'N Out, before reuniting years later to make Mötley Crüe Netflix movie The Dirt. They next starred together in Big Time Adolescence, which had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in February of 2019, and are slated to appear in an untitled movie based on Davidson’s life from producer Judd Apatow.
During Davidson’s romance with Beckinsale, which came months after his high-profile breakup with Ariana Grande, Kelly was asked by TMZ about his friend’s new relationship. Kelly was supportive of Davidson’s relationship with Beckinsale and seemed to like her a lot.
“I love that shit,” Kelly said of the couple at the time. “I had to figure it out. It took me like 15 seconds to figure it out. She’s great.”
Refinery29 reached out to Kelly and Beckinsale for comment.
Advertisement