There’s Already A Bachelor Scandal This Season & Victoria Fuller Is Fighting Back

Lydia Wang
Photo: Courtesy of ABC.
Fans still have mixed feelings about Peter Weber as this year’s Bachelor, but rest assured: the franchise is already promising drama ahead of Monday’s premiere. The season’s first scandal revolves around contestant Victoria Fuller, described on ABC’s website as a lifelong resident of Virginia Beach, VA in search of “a man who can love her through the good, the bad and the ugly.” Of course, it only took gossip website sleuths a few weeks to uncover rumors that Fuller may have a past — and the contestant is already fighting back on Instagram.
“The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait,” Fuller wrote, hinting at the allegations but refusing to elaborate on them just yet. “HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES.” Whether the rumors will be addressed on or off the show is still unknown, but either way, Fuller is ready to share her side of the story.
Fuller began her statement with a reference to Jeremiah 29:11, a Bible verse about how God has a purpose for all suffering. Could this pain just be the onslaught of rumors and trolls, or does it refer to something that will be addressed on the show?
JEREMIAH 29:11 I’d like to start off by saying thank you to all of my family & friends for the overwhelming support. Even to the strangers who have reached out to show me kindness. THANK YOU. The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait. HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES. With that being said— On my best days & especially on my worst days I look to a friend. The best friend I’ve ever had in my life. He does not judge me for what I look like. He does not throw stones when I am down. He makes me smile when I am mad. Licks my tears when I am sad. Lays on my chest when my anxiety is through the roof. And paws my face when I can’t get out of bed some days to tell me, ‘Hey! I’m here. You’re enough. Remember that.’ That friend is my Black Lab, Buxton. I’m so proud to say that my boy is in training to become a #therapydog. Buxton has served as my personal service dog for over a year now, but his new role will be a little different. As a therapy dog Buxton will be providing comfort to children in hospitals, affection to elderly in retirement homes, love to those who may be having a hard time at school, & others who maybe just need a hug! Life will throw you curveballs, but sometimes all you need is some love & loyalty from a 4 legged friend willing to catch those curveballs for you. We may not always know the WHY, but we can rely on the fact that there is a reason. A reason to keep pushing forward wherever we may be in life. A reason that is a lot bigger than us. I trust that God & the Universe are showing me the way. . . . . & just remember.. we all have a story.

The promos for Weber’s season have guaranteed a lot of tears and twists, and according to Weber himself, he is confident that the season won’t be spoiled by bloggers. He also touched on the drama that could be ahead when asked about a potential “Jed” situation — aka drama surrounding a contestant’s romantic past or present. 
“The fact is that people can hide stuff,” Weber told The Hollywood Reporter. “And if they try hard enough, they can make it almost impossible for background investigators or for the show to really find out the truth. That’s the kind of world that we live in right now.”
What else can we expect this season? The return of former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, a lot of “turbulence,” and probably more pilot and windmill jokes than anyone can count.
“I followed my heart throughout it all,” Weber told THR. “It wasn’t easy, but I’m very happy that I did follow my heart.”
