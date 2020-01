Ahead of her time on Dancing with the Stars, Hannah moved from Alabama to the West Coast. Of course, LA could bring Hannah many opportunities in entertainment that she wouldn’t have had in Alabama, but she is particularly interested in a career as a television host. When she was a guest on the Bachelor Party podcast , Hannah said, “When I was a little girl … I played talk show host ... I’ve always been just goofy and will talk about anything.” So far, she’s on her way: She hosted the ABC Fall Preview and the red carpet at the CMAs for On the Red Carpet. As also noted on the podcast, Hannah has signed with United Talent Agency, which means she’s taking her next steps seriously.