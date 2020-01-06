After joining Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season, Hannah Brown rode the wave to her starring role on The Bachelorette, guest appearances on two episodes of Bachelor in Paradise, winning Dancing With the Stars, and returning to The Bachelor once again. Hannah makes a major appearance during the premiere of Peter Weber’s Bachelor season that could mark the end of her days on the series for real this time. But, lest you think she’s going to follow in the Instagram influencer footsteps of other Bachelor stars who've left the franchise, Hannah has other plans — sans SugarBearHair gummies.
Advertisement
Right now, the former Bachelorette can pretty much do anything she wants, professionally and personally. When she joined The Bachelor, Hannah was coming out of a pageant career after becoming Miss Alabama. According to her profile in Marie Claire, she had an interior design job that she quit for the pageant life, which meant she didn't have a job to go back to post-reality TV.
Hannah appears to be single; she hasn't been spotted dating any major celebrities or her DWTS dance partner, and she posted some romantic aspirations for 2020 to her Instagram. She posted her “intentions” for 2020 on her Stories: “Love. I still want it. The real kind.” (Feel the burn, Jed Wyatt!) For the second bullet on her list, she wrote things like “Don’t give up on dreams,” “Believe you deserve it all,” and “Get out of your comfort zone.” Since she seems to be operating completely on her own terms, the world is truly her oyster, but for Hannah the center of that world is currently Los Angeles.
Ahead of her time on Dancing with the Stars, Hannah moved from Alabama to the West Coast. Of course, LA could bring Hannah many opportunities in entertainment that she wouldn’t have had in Alabama, but she is particularly interested in a career as a television host. When she was a guest on the Bachelor Party podcast, Hannah said, “When I was a little girl … I played talk show host ... I’ve always been just goofy and will talk about anything.” So far, she’s on her way: She hosted the ABC Fall Preview and the red carpet at the CMAs for On the Red Carpet. As also noted on the podcast, Hannah has signed with United Talent Agency, which means she’s taking her next steps seriously.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
2019 you were a crazy, beautiful, tragic, magical mess. But, I’m giving you a big thankful hug and letting you go. You brought me a lot of love, some pain, and so many incredible moments that I’ll forever be grateful for experiencing. You are definitely a year I’ll never forget. 2020 I’m ready for you. Let’s give all the good from last year a run for its money. ✨🥰
She’s not drawing the line at TV hosting, though. Hannah said on the podcast that she’s also interested in writing books. Particularly, she could see writing about her own experiences, including her time on The Bachelor franchise, or writing a children’s book or a novel aimed at teenage girls. She added that interior design is “still a passion for me” and said that she looks up to Lauren Conrad and Chrissy Teigen, since neither woman forces their career aspirations into a box. Hannah has made one thing clear, though: “I don’t want to be selling SugarBearHair [Gummies] and FabFitFun boxes,” she told Marie Claire.
It remains to be seen how Hannah’s intentions will come into play now that she's mixed up in Bachelor drama again, but one thing's for sure: She’s not done being bold when it comes work and matters of the heart.
Related Content:
Advertisement