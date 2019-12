When you see something you like on a Duchess — a pair of flats or a clutch bag , for example, maybe even a dainty ring — don't get too attached unless you plan to act fast. There's an unwritten law of sartorial science suggesting that from just one minute an item spends on the backs of royalty comes instantaneous brand relevancy and a waitlist of thousands . But lucky for us, a recent sold-out look straight out of the spotlight is back in stock, so get those credit cards ready before this window of retail opportunity shuts again.