Would You Ask For Filler For Christmas?

You also get what you pay for, according to Dr. Rowland-Warmann, who recalls seeing a lot of counterfeit products on the market which have been bought cheaply by people who call themselves "experts," but don't have a proper medical license. "Cheap products are low quality, produce a lot of complications, and give bad results. Well-researched and developed, high-quality products make good results in the right injector’s hands, but they are expensive," she says. "This is where a large chunk of the treatment cost will come from." It also pays to take the premises into consideration. "If you’re being treated behind a curtain in a hair salon, then your injector is likely cutting all sorts of corners with regard to protocols for safety," Dr. Rowland-Warmann says. "A proper, purpose-built practice is the best place to have treatment. This means that rooms are clean and contain the right amenities, and staff are on hand to deal with any concerns or questions you may have. You get a better standard of treatment in a safe environment."