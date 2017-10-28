Everything You Need To Know Before Going To A Medical Spa

If you're a betting person, you'd be wise to put your money on medical spas. In 2016, the industry was estimated to be worth $3.6 billion and expected to grow by 18% yearly as the demand for cosmetic surgery and minimally-invasive procedures steadily rises year-over-year. But where there is rapid expansion and big bucks, there are opportunists waiting to take advantage — and chances are you've read enough stories of lipo and fillers gone very, very wrong to know that med spas don't have the cleanest reputation.
But as more and more renowned plastic and dermatological surgeons open their own med spas, often directly next door to their practices, in an effort to give patients greater accessibility to cosmetic treatments, the tide may be turning. We talked to celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Paul Frank, MD, of PFRANKMD Skin Salon, and plastic surgeon and Botched star Paul Nassif, MD, of the recently opened Nassif MD Medical Spa and Nassif MD Skincare, about the red flags to look for and the questions to ask before getting any procedure.