Kendall Jenner’s Impression Of Kylie Jenner Is Straight Out Of A Horror Movie

Kendall Jenner has been in a playful mood recently. Just a few days after she played a round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” with Harry Styles on The Late Late Show, she savagely impersonates sister Kylie on this Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians . In a clip released ahead of the season finale, the eldest Jenner sister dons one of Kylie's wig and does a spot-on, over-the-top impersonation of her sister's beauty YouTube videos