We aren’t shy about our firmly held belief that Jennifer Lopez is the kind of style icon that comes along once in a generation. From that legendary green Versace dress to literally her entire Hustlers wardrobe, if J.Lo is wearing it, odds are we need it in our lives immediately.
Take, for example, the glittery workout leggings she’s been spotted wearing on several occasions. J.Lo is a notorious fitness fanatic, so it’s no surprise that when she’s not turning heads in couture on the red carpet, she’s rocking gym gear that’s both functional and fabulous. Lately, one of her go-to pieces are the Beyond Yoga Alloy Ombre High Waist Leggings. Normally, these sparkly, festive leggings retail for $110. But right now, select colors are currently on sale for $87.99 on Amazon. Yes, please!
Advertisement
Earlier this week, J.Lo scored her second Golden Globes nomination for her role as Ramona in Hustlers (her first nomination was for her portrayal of the late Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in the 1997 biopic about the Tejano singer’s life and untimely death). Critics and fans alike have speculated that J.Lo is likely on her way to earning her first Academy Award nomination for her Hustlers performance.
Aside from stirring up all sorts of awards season buzz, J.Lo is gearing up for another big performance, this time alongside fellow Latina icon Shakira. The two superstars are set to take the Super Bowl Halftime stage together on February 2, 2020 in Miami. Back in September, J.Lo shared an Insta post announcing the show, saying the two are “going to set the world on fire.”
We’re betting that the actress-pop-star-fashionista's rehearsal ensemble of choice includes these leggings, so now’s the time to snag a pair before they sell out. We can’t all be J.Lo, but we can definitely dress like her at the gym. Or on our way to the gym before deciding to go back home and cuddle up with a few blankets. Hey, just being honest.
Related Content:
Advertisement