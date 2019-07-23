View this post on Instagram

Todays workout: ??‍♀️????‍♂️ . . . 1️⃣ SEATED DUMBELL CURLS? Jen: 10|15|20, 35|21|14 AR: 20|30|40, 35|21|14 . 2️⃣ ARNOLD PRESS? Jen: 10|15|20, 35|21|14 AR: 20|30|40, 35|21|14 . 3️⃣ SIDE LAT? Jen: 10|15|20, 35|21|14 AR: 20|30|40, 35|21|14 . 4️⃣ REAR CABLE LAT? Jen: 20|25|30, 35|21|14 AR: 40|45|50, 35|25|14 . 5️⃣ UPRIGHT ROWS? Jen: 20|25|30, 35|21|14 AR: 40|45|40, 35|21|14 . 6️⃣ LAT PULLS? Jen: 90|95|90, 35|21|14 AR: 90|105|120, 35|21|14 . 7️⃣ NOSE BREAKERS? Jen: 20|30|40, 35|21|14 AR: 40|50|70, 35|21|14 . 8️⃣ TRICEP PUSHDOWNS? Jen: 40|45|70, 35|21|14 Alex: 70|90|120, 35|21|14 . . . ❌FINISHER❌ Yoga and stretch at @trufusion_coralgables ♨️??‍♂️? . . . ?DINNER? Salad, grass-fed steak and baked sweet potato. With some? for Jen and #Presidente? for me. ? Cheers!