Good News, Witches — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 Is Finally Coming

Their mission won’t be easy — what else would you expect from a show called CAOS? Madame Satan (Michelle Gomez), with her vengeful agenda , is keeping a close eye on Nick. Meanwhile, the Dark Lord’s defeat left behind an empty throne, and Sabrina has to step up as queen to fend off other challengers, notably Caliban, the Prince of Hell. Oh, and we can’t forget the mysterious new carnival in town, which is threatening Greendale and the Spellmans with an ancient evil of its own.