Even Pantone’s Color Of The Year Wants More Stability

We know what you're thinking: Classic blue, how boring! And, sure. But if you really take a look at today's most talked-about trends, we're betting you'll see this particular shade appearing more often than not. That meme-worthy Balenciaga dress , Billie Eilish’s best dye job, the right (or should we say left?) side of the political spectrum — all come wrapped up in a pretty Classic Blue package. Let us also remind you that blue is the color of royalty, and we all know how much pull Meghan Markle has these days.