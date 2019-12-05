Burble warns that if Archie doesn’t try to instill some healthy coping mechanisms soon, he may not be alive to save anyone else like Fred would have wanted. Archie appears to take Burble’s concern seriously and asks what he should do. Since Burle is an adult, she recommends some good ideas, like an anonymous tip line and inviting more people to volunteer at the community center. With tears in his eyes, it appears Archie is going to listen to reason at last.

