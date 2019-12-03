You don’t get to Brad Pitt level of acting success solely by being stoic onscreen. Some of the star’s most emotional roles (Benjamin Button, The Tree of Life) have also been his most celebrated. However, according to Pitt’s new conversation with Anthony Hopkins for Interview Magazine, he wasn’t always comfortable expressing his emotions in one particular way.
“I am quite famously a not-crier. Is that a term? I hadn’t cried in, like, 20 years,” Pitt explained to Hopkins, whom he worked with in 1994’s Legends of the Fall and 1998’s Meet Joe Black, in their discussion.
Despite the decades-long lack of tears, Pitt — who spends his free time “playing with sculpture in a sculpting studio” these days — said things are different with him now. Pass the tissues, because this guy cries now!
“[N]ow I find myself, at this latter stage, much more moved — moved by my kids, moved by friends, moved by the news,” he said. “Just moved. I think it’s a good sign. I don’t know where it’s going, but I think it’s a good sign.”
Pitt shares six children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The actress recently claimed that she must live in the United States as long as Pitt chooses to do so, in order for the children to be close to their father.
In addition to his children, Pitt revealed to Hopkins he’s also more appreciative of nature, and the “mystery and wonder” of life. Now that the floodgates have opened, does Pitt look at trees and sob, a la Chandler Bing?
One thing that may make Pitt emotional is his Oscar potential. The actor is a favorite for nominations for his Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and space drama Ad Astra.
Should he score a win for either film, it will be his first Academy Award in an acting category. We await a tearful acceptance speech.
