Brad Pitt Hung Out With His Kids Over Christmas

Amid a contentious divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reportedly spent part of Christmas hanging with the six kids — Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 11; Shiloh, 10; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — he and his estranged wife share. A source confirmed to ET that Pitt saw the children this past weekend, and that the meeting was mutually agreed-upon.
This comes on the heels of some bitter beef among the former golden couple. Earlier this month, Pitt accused Jolie of compromising their kids' privacy rights, after Jolie and her team filed an order that would make details of their custody agreement public knowledge. Pitt subsequently filed court documents in the Superior Court of California, requesting for all custody information to be sealed. Meanwhile, Jolie is having Pitt tested for drugs and alcohol four times a month. And they still can't seem to agree on a custody schedule or the frequency of family-therapy visits.
On December 2, Jolie was granted physical custody of the six kids, ET reports, with documents stating that Pitt would have agreed-upon visits with the kids as determined by the family therapist. According to ET, Brad spent Thanksgiving without the kids in Turks and Caicos.
