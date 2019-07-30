"In the end, we really don't know more than anyone else except that she plays a very significant role in the movie with Brad Pitt and that she is in a big final end scene," Monique told the site. Earlier this year at Cannes, where the movie first aired, the dogs playing Brandy took home the esteemed Palme Dog prize, given to only the most impressive animal performances of the year. While accepting the prize (a collar, naturally), Tarantino revealed that he would be the one keeping it, and elaborated on just how talented this rescue dog (and her contemporaries) made themselves out to be. “When I was editing the movie I realized, she’s a great actress,” he said. “I actually started seeing things in her face when I was cutting it together that I didn’t see on the day, so whatever little difficulties we had on set just really melted away when I saw what a great performance she gave.” She also got to, in the words of her owners, make out with Pitt.