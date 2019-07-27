Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood is packed with familiar faces — and a few new ones that have been making major moves in Hollywood lately, namely Maya Hawke.
The daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Maya is fresh off season 3 of Netflix’s Stranger Things and recently revealed that her dad helped her land a coveted role in Tarantino’s ninth film. But, not the way you think.
“I got an audition for the project through the normal channels through my agents and I did an audition in my bedroom with my dad,” Maya told The Hollywood Reporter about Tarantino’s unconventional audition process. “We sent in the tape to Quentin and I got a callback.”
Maya went on to explain that the callback process “was unlike anything I’ve ever been through.” She plays one of Charles Manson’s followers in the film. Her father couldn’t be more proud of her recent work, as evidenced by his Instagram post earlier this month ahead of the Stranger Things premiere.
Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of Little Women. Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father. Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing. #StrangerThings
So, it’s clear that while Maya may come from a famous family, she’s no stranger to hard work.
