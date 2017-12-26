"I wouldn't say that my mom has given me specific advice in recent weeks. I was raised to speak up for myself, to try my best, have a good sense of what I want, and I've been lucky enough to feel that I have a voice, and that that voice will be heard. The advice that I've gotten is to have confidence. There's no one opportunity; there's no 'one shot' deal, one big break. If you are interested in having a life that's devoted to the arts, and if you continue to devote yourself to the arts, it will feed you. It's not about you; it's about adding a voice to a chorus that is celebrating the art world and that is trying to worship the gods of theatre and literature and storytelling. If you are willing to be a part of that, and add your voice to that chorus, it will either someday reward you for that or not. Focus on the work, and believe in yourself."