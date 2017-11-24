Uma Thurman Says #MeToo, And Hints That It Has To Do With Harvey Weinstein

On Thanksgiving Day, Uma Thurman had a message for everyone, including Harvey Weinstein. The actress took to her Instagram to make a bold statement — literally wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving except for Weinstein. In the caption of her post, she writes, "Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I'm glad it's going slowly - you don't deserve a bullet) - stay tuned Uma Thurman."
More importantly, she confirmed that she is part of the #metoo movement.
H A P P Y T H A N K S G I V I N G I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others. I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I’m glad it’s going slowly - you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned Uma Thurman
Earlier this month, Thurman's herself alluded to experiencing violence along with the growing number of Hollywood actors coming forward and speaking out about the sexual harassment and violence they endured for years. In a video during the previews of her latest project, The Parisian Woman, she said that she wasn't ready to speak out just yet. Instead, she simply says, "When I'm ready, I'll have something to say."
Thurman has worked with Weinstein on seven films throughout her career, including the wildly popular films Kill Bill, Vol. 1 and 2 and Pulp Fiction. Time will tell if Thurman reveals more as other actors come forward as well, but if her rage is anything like the hints of it that we've we've seen so far, she's going to have a lot to say indeed.
This cryptic message isn't the only news that the actress has announced as of late. Earlier this week, news also broke of her officially left the CAA as her agency, where Thurman was a client for two years. It's unclear whether her leaving of the CAA is related to the accusations of harassment by Weinstein and others.
For almost two months now, we've been hearing constant news of Hollywood names linked to sexual harassment and violence, and we've certainly not heard the last of it.
