Because so many of us grew up watching Winona Ryder's awesome run of movies in the late '80s and early '90s, it's felt as though she's been overdue a comeback for a while. Thanks to her appearance in Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2016 campaign and her lead role in award-winning Netflix series Stranger Things, the Winona revival finally started last year – even if you haven't watched it yet, you've surely seen tweets or Facebook statuses praising the show’s gripping story, its clever references to classic Steven Spielberg movies, and Ryder's fierce performance as the distraught mother of a 12-year-old boy who has mysteriously gone missing.
Now Winona has capped off her comeback in the most 2017 way possible: by becoming a meme. On Sunday night, her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour delivered a stirring speech at the SAG Awards, and Ryder, standing next to him, responded with a bewildering array of facial expressions that transfixed the internet. As she reacted with shock, confusion, affection, excitement, awe and something approaching sheer delight, Winona Ryder was all of us in these challenging and uncertain times.
With GIFs of her beautifully fluid face flooding our social feeds, it feels like the perfect time to look back at some of the actress's most memorable movie roles, from Heathers to Mermaids to Little Women. Combined, these performances surely make her one of the ultimate ‘90s icons.
Now Winona has capped off her comeback in the most 2017 way possible: by becoming a meme. On Sunday night, her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour delivered a stirring speech at the SAG Awards, and Ryder, standing next to him, responded with a bewildering array of facial expressions that transfixed the internet. As she reacted with shock, confusion, affection, excitement, awe and something approaching sheer delight, Winona Ryder was all of us in these challenging and uncertain times.
With GIFs of her beautifully fluid face flooding our social feeds, it feels like the perfect time to look back at some of the actress's most memorable movie roles, from Heathers to Mermaids to Little Women. Combined, these performances surely make her one of the ultimate ‘90s icons.