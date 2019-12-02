Hulu’s Cyber Monday Deal May Be The Best One Yet

You’ve probably already filled your online shopping carts to the brim with Cyber Monday steals, but there’s one more __ that you have to add to your list today, and you have to move fast on it before it’s gone.
Today and today only, streaming platform Hulu is offering users a major deal. If you sign up for a basic account today, you can start watching the wide array of films and television series that the site has available for just $1.99 a month instead of the usual subscription of $5.99. Take special note, though: this deal is only for new users or users who canceled their Hulu accounts more than a year ago.
Right in time for the holiday season, this is your chance to finally binge-watch all of the best Hulu originals and other favorites in one sitting. For $1.99, you have access to everything from The Handmaid's Tale to Killing Eve to Fleabag.
Hulu isn’t the only streaming service providing amazing discounts for its users. Disney+ is also having a Cyber Monday sale that’s worth you finally getting your own account. The deal brings the original yearly price of $69.99 down to $59.99, and that subscription includes an incredible mix of Disney Channel throwbacks, Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and brand new Disney content that’s only available on Disney+. You'll have to bypass the standard weeklong free trial, but with everything that's already available on the app, you won't regret it.
Music platform Spotify is in the giving mood this season. If you’re on the fence between TIDAL and Apple Music, Spotify’s new deal might entice you. For $9.99, you’ll get access to Spotify Premium for three months, which means zero ads and unlimited skips while you listen. And the deal is ever sweeter if you’ve never used Spotify before because you’ll have three months of streaming for free. That's right — three months for absolutely nothing.
Before you spend all your money on clothes, shoes, and makeup, make sure you snag one of the many discounted streaming subscriptions while they're still on sale. You don't have to share your account with 20 people anymore.
